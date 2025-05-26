Morales was promoted to Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Selected with the first pick of the second round in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, Morales saw his 2024 campaign interrupted by a thumb injury. The 23-year-old was healthy to begin the current season and got off to a hot start with Double-A Harrisburg, slashing .315/.366/.520 with four homers and a 23.2 percent strikeout rate over 33 games to earn the promotion, and over his first three contests with Rochester he's gone 2-for-9 with three walks against two strikeouts. Morales has split his time this year between third base and first base, but his likely home in the majors is at the latter position or at DH, especially with Brady House solidifying himself as the Nationals' third baseman of the future.