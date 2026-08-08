Nationals' Yovanny Cruz: Nabs first hold

Cruz walked one and struck out one in a scoreless seventh inning Friday to record his first career hold in Friday's win over the Reds.

Acquired from the Yankees in the Luis Garcia deal at the trade deadline, Cruz has quickly slid into a high-leverage role in the Nationals' bullpen. The right-hander topped out at 102 mph with his fastball but leaned heavily on his slider, which he used to fan Matt McLain and coax an inning-ending double play from Sal Stewart. Washington has been looking for a power arm to anchor the back of its bullpen all year, so Cruz should get a long look as a late-inning option. Through his first 6.2 big-league innings between the Yankees and Nats, he sports a 2.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB.