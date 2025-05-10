The Nationals recalled Brzykcy from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday.

Brzykcy will join the Nationals' bullpen as a replacement for Lucas Sims, who was released by the team Friday. Brzykcy has given up two earned runs while striking out nine batters in 4.2 innings at Triple-A, and he gave up one run in one inning during his season debut for Washington on Tuesday. He'll likely fill in as a low-leverage arm for now.