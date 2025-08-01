Brzykcy might be part of the ninth-inning mix for the Nationals with Kyle Finnegan having been traded to the Tigers, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The 26-year-old right-hander's numbers in 2025 jump off the page in a bad way, as he carries a 7.06 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB over 21.2 innings. Brzykcy does have a 46.3 percent whiff rate on his changeup however to go along with a mid-90s fastball and effective curve, and that might be the closest thing to a true out pitch in the Washington bullpen at the moment. He's a long shot to claim the closer role outright, but Brzykcy could be part of a ninth-inning committee with lefty Jose Ferrer and righty Cole Henry.