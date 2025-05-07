The Nationals optioned Brzykcy to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.
Brzykcy will return to the minors after he was summoned from Rochester to serve as the Nationals' 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Guardians. The righty reliever pitched the final inning of the Nationals' 9-1 loss in Game 2, giving up one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out a batter.
More News
-
Nationals' Zach Brzykcy: Up as 27th man for twin bill•
-
Nationals' Zach Brzykcy: Reinstated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Zach Brzykcy: Shifting rehab to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Zach Brzykcy: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Zach Brzykcy: Officially lands on IL•
-
Nationals' Zach Brzykcy: Poised to start on IL•