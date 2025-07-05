Nationals' Zach Brzykcy: Optioned to Rochester
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals optioned Brzykcy to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday.
Brzykcy has been getting hit around quite a bit as of late, surrendering nine earned runs in just 3.2 innings across his last five outings. He'll head back to Triple-A in an effort to right the ship, clearing a spot in the Nationals' bullpen for Mason Thompson (elbow) to return from the IL.
