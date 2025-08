The Nationals optioned Brzykcy to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.

The right-hander reportedly had a chance to enter Washington's high-leverage mix after closer Kyle Finnegan was traded last week, but Brzykcy will instead be demoted after giving up six runs over one-third of an inning Sunday against the Brewers. The 26-year-old has a 9.00 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 24:12 K:BB across 23 major-league innings this season.