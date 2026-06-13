Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Nationals' Zack Littell: Chased early by M's

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Littell (6-5) took the loss Friday, coughing up five runs on four hits and a walk over just 1.2 innings in a 10-2 rout at the hands of the Mariners.

A two-run homer by Colt Emerson in the second inning was the biggest blow as Littell got the hook after 56 pitches (43 strikes). The veteran right-hander had given up two runs or fewer in seven straight outings coming into Friday, but this performance looked more like the struggling pitcher who exited April with a 7.85 ERA. Littell will try to bounce back in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next week against the Royals.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!