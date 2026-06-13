Nationals' Zack Littell: Chased early by M's

Littell (6-5) took the loss Friday, coughing up five runs on four hits and a walk over just 1.2 innings in a 10-2 rout at the hands of the Mariners.

A two-run homer by Colt Emerson in the second inning was the biggest blow as Littell got the hook after 56 pitches (43 strikes). The veteran right-hander had given up two runs or fewer in seven straight outings coming into Friday, but this performance looked more like the struggling pitcher who exited April with a 7.85 ERA. Littell will try to bounce back in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next week against the Royals.