Littell (3-4) earned the win Wednesday against the Mets, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out three.

Following an abysmal start to the season, Littell is finally starting to find a rhythm as of late. The 30-year-old right-hander served up a whopping 13 home runs across his first 28.2 innings of the year, but he's given up just two long balls over his last 17.2 frames in May en route to posting a 2.55 ERA and 0.96 WHIP during that span. Littell will be looking to further improve on a 5.83 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 23:15 K:BB through 10 starts (46.1 innings) in his next scheduled outing versus Cleveland.