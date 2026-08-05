Nationals' Zack Littell: Provides length in bulk relief

Littell didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over 6.2 relief innings in a 5-0 loss to the Phillies. He struck out two.

It wasn't a particularly sharp outing for Littell, who tossed 60 of 93 pitches for strikes, but the veteran right-hander ducked the loss as Carson Palmquist gave up a run as the opener, and the Nationals' offense couldn't solve Jesus Luzardo. Littell hasn't gotten into the win column since June 28, but he's generally been able to keep his team in the game, posting a 4.18 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB over six appearances and 32.1 innings since the beginning of July. He's set to get his next turn through the rotation at home this weekend against the Reds.