Nationals' Zack Littell: Set to work in bulk relief Friday

Littell is expected to pitch in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Carson Palmquist in Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Littell served as a traditional starter in his last appearance Saturday in Sacramento, but he was blasted for eight runs on eight hits and four walks across six innings in a loss to the Athletics. The Nationals will look to coax better results from Littell by deploying him out of the bullpen, with the right-hander likely to take over once Palmquist covers the first inning or two. Littell has submitted a 2.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 11.3 K-BB% in 33.2 innings over seven bulk-relief outings this season.