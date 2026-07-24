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Nationals' Zack Littell: Set to work in bulk relief Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Littell is expected to pitch in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Carson Palmquist in Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Littell served as a traditional starter in his last appearance Saturday in Sacramento, but he was blasted for eight runs on eight hits and four walks across six innings in a loss to the Athletics. The Nationals will look to coax better results from Littell by deploying him out of the bullpen, with the right-hander likely to take over once Palmquist covers the first inning or two. Littell has submitted a 2.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 11.3 K-BB% in 33.2 innings over seven bulk-relief outings this season.

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