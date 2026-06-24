Nationals' Zack Littell: Strikes out five in bulk relief

Littell did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 14-9 loss to the Phillies, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks with five strikeouts over four innings.

Littell entered in the second inning and pitched well before allowing two runs in the fifth, departing in line for a potential win before the Nationals' bullpen imploded late. While the 30-year-old owns a 5.40 ERA in 16 total appearances this season, he's pitched to a 3.28 mark in his five bulk relief outings. He'll take a 5.40 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 46:23 K:BB across 75 innings this season into a road matchup against the Orioles this weekend.