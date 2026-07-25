Nationals' Zack Littell: Takes loss as bulk reliever

Littell (7-8) was tagged with the loss in Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out five across five innings.

Carson Palmquist opened Friday's game and was tagged for two runs in the second inning, which both came after he was replaced by Littell. It ended up being Littell who took the loss after giving up the game-deciding run on a sacrifice fly from Gabriel Moreno in the seventh. Despite the loss, it was a nice bounce-back performance from Littell after he gave up eight runs in a loss to the Athletics this past Saturday. His next outing is slated for next week at home against the Blue Jays, though it's unclear whether he'll piggyback off an opener or start.