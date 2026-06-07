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Nationals' Zack Littell: Tallies fifth consecutive win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Littell (6-4) notched the win Saturday against Arizona, allowing one run on two hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out four.

After limping to a 7.85 ERA through his first six outings, Littell is putting together an impressive resurgence on the mound ever since the start of May. Over his last 35.2 innings (seven appearances), the veteran right-hander has a 2.27 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB to raise his season ERA to 4.76 and his WHIP to 1.31. Littell will be aiming for his fifth consecutive win in his next scheduled start at home versus the Mariners.

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