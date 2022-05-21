Rutschman is starting at catcher and batting sixth Saturday against the Rays.
Rutschman's contract was selected by the Orioles on Saturday, and he'll bat sixth during his major-league debut. The 24-year-old appeared in 19 minor-league games to begin the year and slashed .309/.427/.515 with three homers, five doubles, 12 runs and nine RBI. The highly touted prospect is in line to serve as the Orioles' everyday catcher now that he's on the big-league roster.
