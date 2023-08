Rutschman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's loss to Houston.

Rutschman tagged Framber Valdez for a two-run shot in the second inning, bringing James McCann around to score and marking Rutschman's seventh consecutive game recording an RBI. Over that stretch, he's hitting 9-for-27 (.333) with five runs scored and has struck out just once in 32 plate appearances.