Rutschman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Rutschman often serves as a designated hitter on days that he doesn't catch, but he'll get a proper day off Wednesday in what marks just his third absence from the lineup since the All-Star break. With James McCann stepping in behind the dish, Ryan Mountcastle will get a look as the Orioles' designated hitter. The day off comes while Rutschman has been running hot at the plate, as he's recorded at least one hit in eight of his last nine starts while slashing .333/.366/.359.