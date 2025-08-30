Rutschman (oblique) has not yet resumed swinging but is hopeful to return before the end of the regular season, MLB.com reports.

The last-place Orioles hope that Rutschman will be recovered from an oblique strain with around 10 days or two weeks before the end of the season, per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com, so fantasy managers shouldn't anticipate the star catcher being a factor until mid-September at the earliest. With Gary Sanchez (knee) also on the injured list, the lefty-hitting Samuel Basallo should continue working on the strong side of a platoon with the righty-hitting Alex Jackson behind the dish.