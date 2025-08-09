Rutschman went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

Rutschman put the Orioles on the board with a two-run blast in the first inning, his first homer since returning from the injured list July 28. The 27-year-old has been sharp in 10 games since his return, hitting safely in nine of them with eight extra-base hits, seven RBI and six runs scored. For the season, he's slashing .240/.325/.401 with nine homers, 27 RBI and 37 runs scored across 317 plate appearances.