Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Sunday that Rutschman's left oblique strain is considered mild, but the catcher is still expected to remain on the 10-day injured list through the All-Star break, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

After he was held out of the lineup for the Orioles' first two games of the series versus the Yankees this weekend due to what was initially described as abdominal tightness, Rutschman was placed on the IL on Saturday when an MRI confirmed that he was dealing with an oblique strain. Even though Rutschman's injury is seemingly a Grade 1 strain, the Orioles won't rush the star catcher back early and will instead give him at least four weeks to heal up and complete a rehab assignment. Gary Sanchez is expected to serve as Baltimore's primary backstop while Rutschman is on the shelf.