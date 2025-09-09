Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Slated for BP this weekend
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rutschman (oblique) will take batting practice this weekend, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Rutschman began hitting off a tee this past Friday and will take another big step forward with his hitting progression this weekend. It's not clear whether the Orioles will ask him to go out on a rehab assignment, but either way he would seem to have a good shot to be activated from the 10-day injured list at some point next week. Rutschman has been shelved since mid-August with a right oblique strain.
More News
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Takes swings Friday•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Hasn't resumed swinging•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Lands on IL with strained oblique•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Scratched with abdomen issue•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Receiving Monday off•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Absent from Thursday's lineup•