Rutschman (oblique) will take batting practice this weekend, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Rutschman began hitting off a tee this past Friday and will take another big step forward with his hitting progression this weekend. It's not clear whether the Orioles will ask him to go out on a rehab assignment, but either way he would seem to have a good shot to be activated from the 10-day injured list at some point next week. Rutschman has been shelved since mid-August with a right oblique strain.