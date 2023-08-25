Rutschman went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Rutschman logged his fifth multi-hit effort in his last seven games. Over that span, he's gone 13-for-29 (.448) with three doubles and three RBI. The catcher was batting .265 on Aug. 15, but he's up to .277 with an .800 OPS, 16 home runs, 61 RBI, 67 runs scored, a stolen base and 22 doubles through 122 games this season. With the Orioles finding success with Rutschman batting leadoff, he should continue in that spot as long as his bat remains hot.