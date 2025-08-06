Double-A Chesapeake reinstated Pham (forearm) from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Pham will likely slot back into the Chesapeake rotation in the coming days after he completed a two-start rehab assignment and most recently tossed 3.1 scoreless innings for High-A Aberdeen on Saturday. The right-hander previously turned in a 3.42 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 35:9 K:BB across 23.2 innings in five appearances for Chesapeake before landing on the shelf in early May due to forearm inflammation.