The Orioles recalled Nunez from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

Despite being optioned to the minors back on March 8, Nunez will end up joining the Orioles ahead of Opening Day after a spot opened up with Keegan Akin (groin) landing on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Nunez has yet to make his MLB debut but pitched effectively out of the Norfolk bullpen last season after he was acquired in a trade with the Mets last July. Over 16 appearances for Norfolk, Nunez posted a 3.45 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB across 15.2 innings.