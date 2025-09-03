Estrada (quadriceps) was activated from the 7-day injured list at Double-A Chesapeake on Tuesday.

He missed a little under two weeks with a quad injury and went 2-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in his first game back. Estrada, who was promoted from High-A Aberdeen to Chesapeake on July 29, is slashing .310/.372/.563 with five home runs, four steals and a 14.1 percent strikeout rate in 19 games for the Baysox. The 20-year-old switch hitter has split time between second base and left field since getting to Double-A.