Wojciechowski was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Thursday.
The 31-year-old struggled as both a starter and reliever this season with a 6.81 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 31:15 K:BB over 37 innings. Wojciechowski could remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
