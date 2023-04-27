Hays (hand) said Thursday that he's a couple days away from returning as a hitter, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Hays is absent from the Orioles' starting lineup for a second straight game Thursday in Detroit after suffering a bruised right hand Tuesday when he got hit by a pitch. He's available to run and maybe even serve as a late-inning defensive replacement, but Hays probably won't be back in full until the latter part of the four-game series versus the Tigers.
