Hays went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Athletics.

It's the third multi-hit performance for Hays' in his last four games. The 28-year-old outfielder had quite a series against the A's, going 9-for-17 with two doubles and two home runs. Hays is now slashing .340/.380/.638 through his first 47 at-bats this season. He should have some upside for fantasy purposes this year, hitting in the middle of an improved Orioles lineup.