Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Hays is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers due to a sore left side, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Hyde didn't seem concerned about Hays' injury, and the Orioles expect the 27-year-old to draw back into the starting nine for Friday's series opener with the Pirates following Thursday's team off day. Ryan McKenna is filling in for Hays in the outfield Wednesday.