Manager Brandon Hyde said he's hopeful Hays (hand) rejoins the lineup Tuesday or Wednesday against the Yankees, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Hays is on the bench for Monday's series opener with New York, marking his fourth consecutive absence due to the left hand laceration. On a fortunate note, Hays was able to take batting practice earlier in the day, though the typically bare-handed-hitting outfielder wore a glove to protect his left hand during the hitting session. The Orioles will presumably check back in on Hays early Tuesday before deciding if he's fit to rejoin the lineup later that night.