Hays was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox and was diagnosed with a right hand contusion after X-rays came back negative, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hays was struck in the hand on a bunt attempt during the third inning and exited the contest after finishing the at-bat. The 27-year-old appears to have avoided a serious injury and should be considered day-to-day, though he's still slated for additional medical testing.