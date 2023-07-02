Hays was removed after three innings in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Twins due to a left hip contusion, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports. He went hitless in his lone plate appearance.

Hays appeared to suffer the injury in question during a collision with Twins first baseman Donovan Solano in the bottom of the second inning. Though Hays was able to stay in the game initially and played the outfield in the top of the third, Aaron Hicks came off the bench to replace him an inning later. Consider Hays day-to-day in advance of the Orioles' four-game series with the Yankees that begins Monday.