Hays is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

Despite churning out six hits while starting in all three games of the Orioles' season-opening series with the Red Sox, Hays will head to the bench Monday. His absence from the lineup is likely little more than manager Brandon Hyde wanting to ensure that Kyle Stowers gets a chance to make a start early on in the season, as Hays otherwise looks to be locked into a near-everyday role.