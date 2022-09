Hays went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 14-8 win over the Red Sox.

Hays contributed the final run of the game with an eighth-inning solo shot. He snapped a 22-game homer drought after hitting a paltry .222 with just two RBI in that span. The outfielder has ended the year on the cold side, and he's now slashing .253/.310/.415 with 16 homers, 56 RBI, 65 runs scored, two stolen bases and 32 doubles through 137 contests.