Manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Hays' bruised right hand is "pretty sore" but better than it was Tuesday, and the Orioles are hopeful that he'll be out of the lineup for only a few days, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hays is taking a seat for Wednesday's series finale with the Red Sox after suffering the hand injury in Tuesday's 8-6 loss. X-rays conducted after the game returned negative, and Hyde is optimistic that Hays won't need a trip to the injured list.