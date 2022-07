Hays went 1-for-3 with a double, a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Rays.

Hays has been plunked nine times this year, including five times since June 27. He went 2-for-12 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored. The outfielder has maintained a steady role in the upper part of the the Orioles' lineup, and he's slashing .264/.322/.441 with 12 home runs, two steals, 47 RBI and 49 runs scored in 92 contests this year.