Hays went 2-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Red Sox.
Hays accounted for two of the Orioles' three hits as well as one of their four walks in the low-scoring contest. Entering Sunday, the outfielder was in a 4-for-36 slump over his last 10 games since his previous multi-hit effort. He's still been a steady presence in left field for the Orioles, though his sluggish bat has dropped his season slash line to .248/.303/.412 with 15 home runs, 54 RBI, 58 runs scored and two stolen bases through 125 contests.