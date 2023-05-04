Hays is out of the Orioles' lineup for the second straight day Thursday in Kansas City, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Hays had a rough game Tuesday and will now take a seat for the second day in a row. Kyle Stowers will fill in again in left field.
