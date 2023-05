Hays went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-3 extra-innings win over the Blue Jays.

Hays sparked a five-run rally in the 11th inning with an RBI single, and he scored on Terrin Vavra's single to pad the lead. This was Hays' second three-hit effort in his last four games. The outfielder is up to a .311/.356/.497 slash line with five home runs, 16 RBI, 24 runs scored, one stolen base and 11 doubles through 42 contests.