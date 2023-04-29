Hays (hand) is back in the lineup for the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hays will start in left field and bat leadoff versus the Tigers and left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez after missing a few games because of a bruised right hand. He boasts a .301/.341/.542 slash line with four home runs and one stolen base through 88 plate appearances this year with the Orioles.