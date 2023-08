Hays (general soreness) is starting in left field and batting cleanup in his return to the lineup Tuesday versus the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hays didn't start the previous two games after getting banged up on a couple diving catches, but he's ready to roll following Monday's off day. The 28-year-old and his teammates will be tasked Tuesday with solving Framber Valdez, who is coming off a no-hitter.