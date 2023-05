Hays is absent from the lineup Wednesday versus the Guardians due to an illness, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Hays might be available off the bench Wednesday, so he should be ready to play Friday in San Francisco following Thursday's off day. With Hays on the bench and Cedric Mullins (groin) on the injured list, the Orioles will roll out an outfield of Ryan McKenna, Aaron Hicks and Ryan O'Hearn in the series finale with Cleveland.