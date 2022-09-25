site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Austin Hays: Sitting Sunday
Hays is not in Sunday's lineup against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Hays is hitting .290 with five runs and one RBI in his last 10 games. Terrin Vavra will start in left field and hit sixth.
