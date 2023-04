Hays went 2-for-4 with one double, one homer, one RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 5-1 victory over the Athletics.

Hays tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth innings by hitting a ball over the fence in center, marking his second long ball of the 2023 season. His 2-for-4 night was a welcome sight for fantasy managers, as he was in the midst of an 0-for-13 skid at the plate over his last four matchups entering Monday's contest.