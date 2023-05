Hays went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

The 27-year-old spoiled Andrew Heaney's shutout bid in the seventh inning as he launched his sixth homer of the year. Hays has put together a strong May, slashing .312/.346/.468 through 21 games with two home runs, nine RBI and 10 runs.