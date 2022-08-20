Hays went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, one walk, one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 15-10 win over the Red Sox.

Hays entered Friday just 1-for-20 over his last six contests. He broke out of the slump early and kept the line moving well throughout the high-scoring contest. The outfielder is slashing .257/.314/.428 with 13 home runs, 50 RBI, 54 runs scored, two stolen bases, 28 doubles and a triple through 107 games this year. Hays has often hit sixth in August, as his recent slump and the success of other hitters has caused a long-lasting adjustment to manager Brandon Hyde's preferred batting order.