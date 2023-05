Hays went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI in Sunday's victory over the Rangers.

Hays extended his hit streak to five games, going 9-for-19 with five extra-base hits in that span. He had a pair of RBI singles Sunday, making the difference in the Orioles' 3-2 victory, bracketing his second triple of the season. The 27-year-old Hays is having a career year at the plate, slashing .322/.364/.523 with six homers, 27 runs scored and 22 RBI through 187 plate appearances.