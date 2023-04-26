Hays (hand) is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Red Sox, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

After suffering a hand contusion in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox, it's not surprising that Hays is unavailable for the series finale. Manager Brandon Hyde believes the outfielder is day-to-day though, which likely means that he'll be back in the lineup in the near future. Terrin Vavra will draw the start in left field and bat ninth against Boston on Wednesday.