Hays, who is out of the lineup Friday versus Pittsburgh, said he's dealing with oblique tightness but isn't significantly concerned by the injury, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hays has sat out multiple games this week due to the injury as the team is exercising caution in an attempt to avoid a more serious aggravation. Brett Phillips will start in left field, pushing Anthony Santander to right.