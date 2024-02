Hays will make $6.3 million in 2024 after winning his arbitration hearing with the Orioles on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The Orioles had offered $5.85 million, but Hays and his team emerged victorious. Hays, who had been arbitration-eligible for a second time, slashed .275/.325/.444 with 16 home runs across 144 contests for Baltimore in 2023. He's slated to open 2024 in left field for the defending American League East champs.